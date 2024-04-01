AT&T marketing chief on March Madness and Caitlin Clark’s supernova run

NEW YORK (AP) — Who do you have winning your college basketball bracket? The head of AT&T’s marketing is hoping that you’ll respond by asking, “For which tournament?” The telecommunications giant is once again sponsoring the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. It’s also significantly increasing is investment in the women’s tournament as the record-setting superstar from the University of Iowa, Caitlin Clark, draws in more viewers. Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing and growth officer at AT&T, recently spoke with The Associated Press about the tournaments.

