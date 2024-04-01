An Indian court sends a top opposition leader to jail until shortly before election
NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in Indian has placed a top opposition leader in two weeks of judicial detention after his 10 days in the custody of a federal agency expired. Opposition leaders says the case is part of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on rivals ahead of a national election later this month. Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man’s Party, is the top elected official in the city of New Delhi and one of the country’s most consequential politicians of the past decade. He was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The agency, controlled by Modi’s government, accused Kejriwal’s party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago.