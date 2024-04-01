A candidate for mayor of a violent city in Mexico has been killed as she began campaigning

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A candidate for mayor of a violence-wracked city in Mexico has been killed just as she began campaigning. Authorities in the north-central state of Guanajuato said candidate Bertha Gaytán was shot to death on a street in a town just outside the city of Celaya. Mayorships in Mexico often included smaller surrounding communities. Video of the scene posted on social media showed a small procession of people shouting “Morena!” _ the name of Gaytán’s party. At that moment, several shots can be heard and people are seen running and falling down. In the runup to Mexico’s June 2 elections, at least 14 candidates have been killed so far.

