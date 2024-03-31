Shooting outside downtown Indianapolis mall wounds 7 youths, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis say seven young people between the ages of 12 and 17 were wounded in a shooting outside a downtown shopping mall. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Tanya Terry says officers patrolling the area heard shots fired near the Circle Centre Mall shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found a large group of juveniles, including six with gunshot wounds. The victims all were transported to hospitals and listed in stable condition. Terry says a seventh juvenile with a gunshot wound arrived separately at a hospital and was in stable condition. Investigators believe there was more than one gun used in the shooting. Terry says no arrests were made and police did not have any suspects.

