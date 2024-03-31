Democrats hope Biden could get a boost from down-ballot races under Wisconsin’s new legislative map

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s presidential primary this Tuesday will clear the way for a general election campaign that Democrats see as an opportunity unlike any in recent state history. New state legislative districts adopted last month erase Republican advantages that gave the GOP dominance of the Wisconsin Assembly even as Democrats won 14 of the past 17 statewide elections. Democrats think they can now compete for a majority. But they also say that invigorated legislative campaigns can help turn out votes for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November. The state party chairman calls its “reverse coattails.” That’s a play on the traditional idea that down-ballot candidates are carried by the top of the ticket.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

