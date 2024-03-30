Third employee of weekly newspaper in Kansas sues over police raid that sparked a firestorm

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An office manager at a weekly newspaper in Kansas is the latest employee to sue over a police raid last year that sparked a firestorm. Cheri Bentz alleges in the suit filed Friday in federal court that she was unlawfully detained and interrogated, and had her cellphone seized. Two other employees, reporter Phyllis Zorn and former reporter Deb Gruver, sued previously over the Aug. 11 raid of the Marion County Record’s newsroom. The raid put the town of about 1,900 residents at the center of a national debate over press freedom. Legal experts said it likely violated state or federal law.

