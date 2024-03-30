Napoli players take a knee in public show of support after alleged racial abuse of Juan Jesus
ROME (AP) — Napoli’s players have taken a knee before their Serie A game against Atalanta in a public show of support for teammate Juan Jesus. It came after a sports judge ruled that Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi will not face sanctions for allegedly racially abusing Jesus, who is Black, in another Serie A match because there wasn’t enough proof. Napoli called that decision “astonishing.” Atalanta won Saturday’s game 3-0.