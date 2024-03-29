Truck driver charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Texas bus crash

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — The driver of a cement truck that veered into oncoming traffic and hit a school bus carrying more than 40 pre-K students has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. A law enforcement official says 42-year-old Jerry Hernandez was arrested Friday without incident. If convicted, he could be sentenced to two years in jail. The March 22 crash killed a 5-year-old boy on the school bus and the driver of another vehicle. Online records do not show if Hernandez has an attorney.

