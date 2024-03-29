Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border

MOOERS, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say two men from Senegal froze to death and were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border. The bodies of Abdoulaye Ndoye and Ndongo Sarry were found Monday in the border town of Mooers during a routine patrol. Both men were 25 years old and from Dakar. Authorities did not say why they believed the men were in the woods. Their bodies were found in a rural part of northern New York that has become increasingly popular for people trying to cross illegally into the United States from Canada by foot.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.