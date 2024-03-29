Former Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke wins Democratic primary in Chicago-area prosecutor’s race

CHICAGO (AP) — Former appellate court Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke has won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney over attorney Clayton Harris III. The race is open because State’s Attorney Kim Foxx decided not to seek a third term. It was among the most spirited and competitive contests in the March 19 Illinois primary. The Associated Press called that race Friday. O’Neill Burke led in fundraising, but Harris had numerous endorsements including from labor unions and establishment Democrats. O’Neill Burke served as judge both in appellate court and in Cook County. She was also an attorney in the state’s attorney’s office. She is expected to win the November election.

