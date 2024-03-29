Biden says his glitzy fundraiser with Obama and Clinton projects party unity heading into November

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says his record-setting fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall shows that Democrats are united in ways that Republicans can’t match. The Biden campaign says it took in a record-setting $26 million from Thursday night’s sold-out gathering. The event featured late-night host Stephen Colbert as moderator for an appearance by Biden with Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden addressed a separate crowd of around 200 of his largest New York fundraisers on Friday telling the donors that the fundraising haul shows the skeptics, the press and everyone else that Democrats are united.

By COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.