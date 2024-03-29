AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arkansas’ state house primary runoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in three Arkansas state House districts are returning to the polls to complete some unfinished business from the March 5 primaries. There’s one race in which Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, are supporting different candidates. The top two finishers from Tuesday’s primaries in which no candidate received a majority will compete in runoff elections for a spot on the November ballot. Republicans have full control of the state government, with a Republican governor and supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. In the state House, Republicans have an 82-18 advantage over Democrats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.