Poland and Ukraine leaders cite progress on regulating Ukrainian food imports to ease farmer anger

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian and Polish leaders say they have made progress on regulating Ukraine food imports that have led to farmer protests in Europe. Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk held talks Thursday to address Polish and western European farmers’ demands that regulations be applied to the cheap Ukraine grain and food imports that they say are undercutting their livelihoods. No breakthrough was announced. Farmers in many countries have been staging vehement protests against Ukrainian imports. The EU opened its doors wide to Ukrainian farm products after Russia’s 2022 invasion cut many of Ukraine’s traditional trade routes. Tusk has suggested that Poland, a European Union country bordering Ukraine, will seek quotas on the imports.

