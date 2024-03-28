Michelle Yeoh to join business and political leaders at Global Citizen NOW summit to fight poverty

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg are among the diverse group of political, business and philanthropic leaders Global Citizen will convene in New York on May 1 and 2, the nonprofit announced on Thursday. The Global Citizen NOW summit will seek support for workable solutions to address issues of food insecurity, climate change and public health associated with extreme poverty, said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. Actors Hugh Jackman, Danai Gurira and Dakota Johnson and representatives from Cisco, Citi, Delta and PayPal will join Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah, Bezos Earth Fund CEO Andrew Steer, and Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for the event.

