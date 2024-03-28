Greece’s conservative government survives a no-confidence motion called over deadly rail disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government has survived a motion of no-confidence brought by opposition parties over its handling of the country’s deadliest rail disaster a year ago. Four left-wing opposition parties accused the government of hindering an investigation into the rail crash in February 2023 that left 57 people dead, many of them university students returning from a spring break. Parliament voted 159-141 against the motion following an acrimonious three-day debate. The government also rejected opposition calls to hold a snap election. The crash occurred when a passenger train smashed into an oncoming freight train which had been mistakenly placed on the same track.

