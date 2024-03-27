Trump ally Jeffrey Clark was adamant about fraud in 2020 election despite evidence, superior said

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second day of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s disciplinary hearing painted a picture of someone who remained adamant that there were irregularities and fraud in the 2020 election that required deeper examination, despite numerous attempts by his superiors to convince him otherwise. Clark is facing sanctions, including possible disbarment in Washington, D.C., for his role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn the presidential election. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen says he and Richard Donoghue, who had been the acting No. 2, met multiple times with Clark after the election to urge him to change his stance regarding allegations of voter fraud. Clark continued his efforts and maintained contact with Trump.

