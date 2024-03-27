Talks resume on bringing Israeli officials to the US to discuss Gaza operation, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks have restarted aimed at bringing top Israeli officials to Washington to discuss potential military operations in Gaza. That word on Wednesday comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled a planned visit this week because he was angry about the U.S. vote on a U.N. cease-fire resolution. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House and the Israelis are working on a date that works for both sides. The prime minister canceled the trip this week after the U.N. vote to demand a cease-fire in Hamas-run Gaza. The U.S. abstained from the vote but did not veto it.

By COLLEEN LONG and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

