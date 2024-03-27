Taiwan commissions 2 new navy ships as safeguards against rising threat from China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has commissioned two new navy ships as a safeguard against the rising threat from China, which has been ratcheting up its naval and air force missions around the island that it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. The pair of Tuo Chiang class corvettes completes the first order of six of the domestically produced ships that are relatively small, but highly maneuverable and carry a range of missiles and other weaponry aimed at countering larger Chinese vessels. Outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the commissioning on Tuesday at the northern port of Su’ao, emphasizing her push to revitalize Taiwan’s defense industries, alongside extensive arms purchases and support from key ally the United States.

