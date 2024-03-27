Retirees: Is it time to downsize, even in this real estate market?

Your home is your sanctuary, but it’s also one of your biggest budget items. And after you retire, it may feel like more house than you need. But in this housing market, when a smaller home with upgraded features may be about as expensive as the one you’re selling, is it still smart to downsize? You may be able to sell your house and buy something cheaper, but you might also downsize to fulfill another purpose — moving closer to family, for instance, or having less house to clean. From cash flow issues to bad knees, here are some situations that might match up with a “For Sale” sign.

