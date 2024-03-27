Man cuffed but not charged after Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally shooting sues congressman over online post

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A man who was briefly handcuffed in the chaos that followed a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally is suing a Tennessee congressman. The suit claims the congressman falsely accused Denton Loudermill Jr. in social media posts of being one of the shooters. Loudermill filed the federal lawsuit this week against U.S. House Rep. Tim Burchett, of Tennessee. The suit alleges the remarks were “highly offensive, derogatory in the extreme, and defamatory.” Burchett’s spokeswoman says the office doesn’t comment on pending or active litigation. The Feb. 14 shooting outside Kansas City’s historic Union Station killed a well-known DJ and injured more than 20 others. Many of those injured were children. Loudermill is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.