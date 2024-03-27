France’s Macron tells Brazilian execs that prospective Mercosur-EU deal is ‘terrible’ and outdated

SAO PAULO (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has told Brazilian executives that a proposed deal between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur is bad for both parties. Speaking at a forum in Sao Paulo, Macron said the Mercosur-EU deal is outdated and needs reworking to take climate change into account. His comments reinforced his opposition that has been the most outspoken among European leaders. “The trade deal with Mercosur as it is being negotiated now is a terrible deal. For you and for us,” Macron said. “It was negotiated 20 years ago. We need to rebuild it.”

