A bus headed for Switzerland crashes off a German highway, killing at least 5 people

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland drove off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side. The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig. It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus operated by Flixbus came off the road. It was en route from Berlin to Zurich. Flixbus said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board. Police said there was no indication that any other vehicle was involved.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.