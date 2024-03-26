Trump ally Jeffrey Clark disciplinary hearing begins over role trying to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark could face sanctions, including disbarment in Washington, D.C., if a three-person panel thinks he violated ethics rules in his role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. The center of the hearing before the Board of Professional Responsibility was a letter that Clark wrote and tried to encourage his superiors to send to Georgia authorities indicating the Justice Department was investigating irregularities there. Clark’s lawyer calls the hearing unprecedented in pursuing sanctions against an attorney who was stating an opinion in disagreement with other colleagues.

