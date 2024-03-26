The Louisiana Legislature opened a window for them to sue; the state’s highest court closed it.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Advocates for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse say they will ask Louisiana’s Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling that wiped out 2021 legislation giving them a renewed opportunity to file damage lawsuits. The ruling bucked a trend. Advocates say 24 other states have laws that revived the right to sue for people abused as children who had not filed lawsuits before deadlines passed. Until last week’s 4-3 decision in New Orleans, Utah was the only state where such a law was found unconstitutional.

