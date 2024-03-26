NBC has cut ties with former RNC head Ronna McDaniel after employee objections, some on the air

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News will cut ties with former Republican National Committee chief Ronna McDaniel, hired last week as an on-air political contributor. The decision was conveyed in a memo to staff from the top official of the network’s news division after a furious protest by some of its journalists and commentators, according to a memo from the network’s top official. The communication from NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde comes four days after the network said that McDaniel had joined as a paid contributor to offer political analysis. The response from journalists and others within the network was swift — and public.

