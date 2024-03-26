Former Hungarian insider releases audio he says is proof of corruption in embattled Orbán government

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A former Hungarian government insider has released an audio recording that he says is proof of official misconduct within high levels of the government of populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The recording, posted on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday, features what appears to be the voice of former Justice Minister Judit Varga describing government officials manipulating court records to cover up evidence implicating them in a corruption case. The recording was released by Peter Magyar, Varga’s former husband, who brought a copy to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Budapest on Tuesday. Magyar’s recent rise as an opposition political figure has compounded political headaches for Orbán that have included the resignation of members of his government and a painful economic crisis.

