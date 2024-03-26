Children’s author Kouri Richins hit with new charges alleging earlier attempt to kill her husband

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have added an additional attempted murder charge to the list of counts against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins tried to poison him with a sandwich on Valentine’s Day 2022. He died weeks later after prosecutors say Richins slipped five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail she made for him. The mother of three called her husband’s death unexpected while promoting her book and was commended by many for helping children process the death of a parent.

