Bruce Springsteen becomes first international songwriter made a fellow of Britain’s Ivors Academy

LONDON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is the first international songwriter to be named a fellow of The Ivors Academy, the U.K’s professional association of music creators. The American icon was announced as the next recipient of the 80-year old Academy’s highest honor Tuesday, in recognition of the impact his career has had on the cultural landscape of the U.K. Over the last half century, the “Born to Run” musician has sold more than 140 million records worldwide, with loads of top honors along the way, including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Springsteen will receive his newest award at The Ivors ceremony at Grovesnor House in London on May 23, where the winner of the 2024 Ivor Novello will also be announced.

