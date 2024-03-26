AP-NORC Poll: Trump evokes more anger and fear from Democrats than Biden does from Republicans

ATLANTA (AP) — Many Americans are unenthusiastic about a November rematch of the 2020 presidential election. But presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump appears to stoke more fear and anger among Democrats than President Joe Biden does among Republicans. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A potential Trump victory inspires more excitement among Republicans than a Biden win does among Democrats, though, highlighting a potential weak point for Biden. The findings are notable in an unusual campaign pitting an incumbent president against his predecessor, with both men facing doubters within their own parties and among independents.

By BILL BARROW and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

