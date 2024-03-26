After ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune,’ Timothée Chalamet signs first look deal with Warner Bros.

Following the success of “Wonka” and the “Dune” movies, Warner Bros. is staying in the Timothée Chalamet business. The star signed a first look deal with the studio to collaborate on future projects as an actor and producer, Warner Bros. said Tuesday. This doesn’t mean that Chalamet can only make movies with Warner Bros., just that the studio is entitled to right of first refusal. The terms of the deal were not released, but it is a “multi-year” agreement. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy say in a statement that they’ve admired his “commitment to his craft” and dedication. Chalamet says the partnership “feels like a natural next step.”

