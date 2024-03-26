A decade of documenting more than 63,000 migrant deaths shows that fleeing is more lethal than ever

BERLIN (AP) — A decade has passed since the launch of the Missing Migrants Project, which has documented more than 63,000 deaths around the world among people fleeing conflict, persecution or poverty at home. The International Organization for Migration says the reported deaths are likely only a fraction of the actual number of lives lost worldwide. The deadliest year for migrants was 2023. Even when deaths are recorded, more than two-thirds of the victims remain unidentified. Despite the rise of border walls and heightened surveillance worldwide, smugglers always seem to find lucrative alternatives, leading migrants and refugees on longer and more perilous routes.

By RENATA BRITO and KERSTIN SOPKE Associated Press

