US and UK announce sanctions over China-linked hacks on election watchdog and lawmakers

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. and British governments have announced sanctions against a company and two people linked to the Chinese government over a string of malicious cyberactivity targeting the U.K.’s election watchdog and lawmakers in both countries. Officials said those sanctioned are responsible for a hack that may have gained access to information on tens of millions of U.K. voters held by the Electoral Commission, as well as for cyberespionage targeting lawmakers who have been outspoken about the China threat. The Foreign Office said the hack of the election registers did not affect electoral processes. Separately, cybersecurity officials said that Chinese government-affiliated hackers had conducted reconnaissance activity against British parliamentarians who are critical of Beijing in 2021.

