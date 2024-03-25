South Carolina court official resigns as state probes allegations of tampering with Murdaugh jury

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina court official under investigation amid allegations of tampering with the jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial has announced her resignation. Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill said Monday that her resignation would take effect immediately. Serving as clerk was an honor, she said, citing the office’s work and its management of the high-profile Murdaugh trial last year. Hill cited her grandchildren as the deciding factor for the decision to resign. Murdaugh’s lawyers had sought another trial in the killings of his wife and son, citing allegations that the court clerk improperly influenced the jury. Hill denied the allegations. A judge denied Murdaugh’s appeal citing jurors’ testimony that their decision wasn’t influenced by any comments.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.