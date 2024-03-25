New York City to send 800 more officers to police subway fare-beating

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City plans to intensify a crackdown on subway fare-beating by sending at least 800 police officers specifically to keep watch on turnstiles. Officials announced the initiative Monday. It’s the latest in a string of recent moves to address concerns about safety and unruliness in the nation’s busiest subway system. The New York Police Department plans to deploy hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes officers this week to deter fare evasion. Police reports of major crimes in the city transit system dropped nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023. Officials say overall crime so far this month is down 15% compared to last year. But worries ratcheted up after some shootings and slashings in the last few months.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.