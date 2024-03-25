In the Kansas House, when lobbyists ask for new laws, their names go on the bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has taken an unusual step this year to add transparency to its legislating and make it easier for the general public to know who’s pushing what. Now, each measure has the name of who asked for it, be it a lawmaker at someone else’s request or an individual lobbyist representing a specific client. At least a handful of states require lobbyists to list specific bills of interest to them in public reports, but the Council of State Governments knows of no other state legislative chamber that’s naming lobbyists and groups on bills. Not even the Kansas Senate is.

