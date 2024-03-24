UN to vote on resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during current Muslim holy month of Ramadan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The United States warned that the resolution to be voted on Monday morning could hurt negotiations by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to halt hostilities, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans. The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China and the 22-nation Arab Group at the United Nations. Ramadan began March 10 and ends April 9, so just two weeks would be left if the resolution is approved

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.