Search for 6-year-old girl who fell into rain-swollen creek now considered recovery, not rescue

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a 6-year-old girl swept away in a rain-swollen southeastern Pennsylvania creek has become a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission. Authorities in Chester County said the child was reported missing Saturday evening after she slipped and fell into fast-moving Chester Creek. Fire companies searched for hours and the Coast Guard continued the effort through the night. But the county’s fire commissioner said the search moved into a recovery mode Sunday. Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said it was unclear how the girl and her friends ended up beside the creek swollen by recent rains.

