Wyoming governor vetoes bill to allow concealed carry in public schools and meetings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns in schools and government meetings. Supporters said continuing to block guns from schools and meetings infringes on their Second Amendment rights. The legislation vetoed Friday night would not have changed a ban on guns from courtrooms, jails and some other places. A handful of Wyoming districts have let school officials carry guns in schools since the state began allowing it in 2017. Other states allowing permit holders to have concealed guns in schools include Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

