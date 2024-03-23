Russia’s soccer friendly against Paraguay put off indefinitely due to Moscow terrorist attack

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Football Union says its team’s friendly against Paraguay scheduled for Moscow on Monday has been put off indefinitely due to the terrorist attack near the capital. Officials said the match originally scheduled for Moscow’s VTB Arena would be played at a later date. At least 133 people were killed after gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons in a suburban concert hall near Moscow. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. Russia has been banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago. It can only play friendlies.

