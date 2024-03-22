With an eye on Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, Poland readies a new self-defense law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has prepared new legislation to boost the nation’s capacity for self-defense, including more funding for first aid courses, better public warning systems, and more emergency shelters. Ministers say the bill was prompted by the war that neighboring Ukraine is fighting against Russia’s aggression. Russia has recently captured territory in the east, while Ukraine is running low on ammunition. Poland’s interior minister says the new law is about preparing for extreme situations, including the possibility of an armed conflict. The legislation will be put before Parliament probably in May, after consultations with the public and with local authorities.

