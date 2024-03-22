Using public funds or facilities for gender-affirming care banned by GOP-led Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in Idaho have passed a bill to ban the use of any public funds for gender-affirming care, including for state employees using work health insurance and for adults covered by Medicaid. The legislation cleared the Senate on Friday after previously passing the House. It heads next to Gov. Brad Little’s desk, where it will likely be signed into law. The Republican governor has said repeatedly he does not believe public funds should be used for gender-affirming care. If the legislation is enacted, the Movement Advancement Project says Idaho would become at least the 10th state to ban Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care for people of all ages.

