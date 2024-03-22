Refugee camps in Chad are overcrowded and running out of aid, and Sudanese refugees keep coming

METCHE CAMP, Chad (AP) — Overcrowded refugee camps in eastern Chad are set to run out of money soon, exacerbating a dire humanitarian situation caused by the spillover from the conflict in Sudan. Over a million people in Chad, including many refugees from Sudan, face losing access to lifesaving aid unless more funding is raised to help, the United Nations warned this month. At Metche Camp, an Associated Press reporter saw aid workers unload sacks of grain from trucks for distribution. The devastating conflict between feuding generals in Sudan has killed more than 5,000 people there and displaced over 5 million. In Chad, refugee numbers are at a 20-year high.

By JSARH NGARNDEY ULRICH and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.