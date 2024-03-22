Missouri and Louisiana will hold presidential primaries on Saturday. Their outcome is not in doubt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri and Louisiana are holding presidential primaries this weekend. None of the races will offer suspense. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already clinched their party nominations and beaten their major competitors. But the primary races Saturday are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters. For Biden, some liberals are registering their anger with Israel’s war against Hamas following the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. Trump faces dissent from people worried about the immense legal jeopardy he faces or critical of his White House term.