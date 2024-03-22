Kate, the reliable face of a modern monarchy, now faces a personal battle in the public eye

LONDON (AP) — One of the most famous, photographed and talked-about women in the world is fighting a very personal battle. Kate, Princess of Wales, disclosed Friday that she is being treated for an unspecified form of cancer. The revelation went alongside a request for “some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.” It was in part an attempt to quell the clamor of rumor and speculation that has built since the palace announced in January that Kate had had abdominal surgery and would be out of sight for several months. Kate has enjoyed overwhelmingly positive coverage from the press in recent years, but her relationship with journalists hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

