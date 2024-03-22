Judge expects ruling on jurisdiction, broadcasting rights in ACC-Florida State fight before April 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida State squared off in a courtroom for the first time Friday, following the member school’s push to exit the conference for a more lucrative landing spot elsewhere. During a four-hour hearing at Mecklenburg County courthouse, attorneys from both sides spoke about jurisdiction and the battle on whether to unseal documents pertaining to broadcasting rights between the ACC and ESPN after dueling lawsuits last December. However, no resolution was reached Friday. Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III indicated he would have take all arguments into advisement and have a written ruling before April 9 — when Florida State’s lawsuit against the league is scheduled to be heard in Florida.

