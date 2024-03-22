Heavy-smoking West Virginia becomes the 12th state to ban lighting up in cars with kids present

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has become the 12th state to ban smoking in vehicles with children present. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill Friday that would fine violators up to $25, but only if a vehicle is pulled over for another offense. Smoking with children present cannot be the main reason a driver is stopped. West Virginia has the nation’s highest rate of adult cigarette use at about 22%. The bill’s sponsor is state Sen. Tom Takubo. He is a lung doctor. Takubo has said he made a promise long ago to a patient whose father was a heavy smoker that he would try to get such legislation passed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.