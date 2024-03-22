Cardinals super fan known as Rally Runner pleads guilty to storming Capitol in face paint
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A St. Louis Cardinals super fan who legally changed his name to Rally Runner has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing red face paint and red clothes. Rally Runner pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge of civil disorder and is scheduled to be sentenced in July. The 44-year-old Missouri man was wearing red paint on his face and a red “Keep America Great” hat when he used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He is known in St. Louis for running around the Cardinals’ stadium during baseball games while wearing red clothes and red face paint.