Attempts to rescue 13 people trapped in a collapsed Russian gold mine continue for a fifth day

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers are laboring for a fifth day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia’s far east. News reports say no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine. The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced.

