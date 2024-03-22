An ally of Slovakia’s populist prime minister is favorite to win the presidential election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, is considered a favorite in the race for the largely ceremonial post of Slovakia’s president. A victory for Pellegrini, who currently serves as Parliament speaker, would cement Fico’s power by having his allies control key posts in the country. It would also deprive Slovakia of a key pro-Ukrainian voice. Pellegrini hopes to succeed Zuzana Čaputová, a staunch backer of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s two-year invasion. Čaputová announced she won’t seek reelection. A former liberal environmental activist, she has repeatedly come under attack from Fico over her support for Kyiv. Pellegrini leads a field of nine candidates in the first round of the presidential election on Saturday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.