US Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says Texas immigration law is unconstitutional

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional. Mayorkas spoke Thursday during a joint news conference with Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo in the Guatemalan capital. Mayorkas says “It is our strongly held view as a matter of law that SB4 (the Texas law) is unconstitutional and it is our hope and confidence that the courts will strike it down with finality.” A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on the Texas law Wednesday, but did not rule. The law is on hold for now.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.